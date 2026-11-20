Washington — US President Donald Trump has said he still considers Elon Musk a friend, despite the tech billionaire attempting to distance himself from Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Musk told The New York Times on Wednesday that he was "not MAGA."

Speaking to NBC News on Thursday, Trump said Elon was "a friend of mine."

"MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well," Trump said. "But Elon is, Elon's got very good intentions. I mean, he was with me the whole, he traveled with me."

Musk had said he was "not sure" what MAGA means.

"If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that."

He also expressed disappointment with his decision to donate almost $500 million to Republican candidates in the recent midterm elections.

He said he felt "pretty foolish" about having spent that much money. Trump's Republicans lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, in a sweeping Democratic victory.

Musk has been photographed wearing hats sporting the MAGA slogan and at a rally in 2024 he declared, "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark, gothic MAGA."

Musk supported Trump's 2024 election campaign with more than $250 million and led the cost-cutting DOGE team in early 2025, carrying out massive job cuts and slashing US government spending.















