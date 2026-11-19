Macron says Trump-Xi-Putin declaration not 'reorganization of the world'
By AFP
BERLIN — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that a peace declaration agreed by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China "does not lead to a reorganisation of the world."
"Today, if there is one critical factor in Europe's reorganisation, its security, it is precisely the meeting that took place in Berlin," the French president told reporters, referring to the summit of Ukraine's allies in the German capital.