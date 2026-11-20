Iran war costs surpass $48 bil. as lawmakers demand unreleased estimates on base damage
Summary
The Pentagon estimated that the Iran war had cost $48.3 billion as of Nov. 13, while lawmakers pressed for a separate estimate of damage to U.S. bases in the Middle East. Arthur Miller gave the figure to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday but said he did not have a base-damage estimate. Committee Chair Roger Wicker asked Miller to provide one as soon as possible. The cost debate is intensifying as the Trump administration seeks approval for a $1.5 trillion defense budget.
Key Facts
- The $48.3 billion estimate includes military operations and the replacement of equipment and munitions.
- An Associated Press analysis found that Iranian attacks damaged aircraft hangars, systems for detecting incoming strikes, warehouses and troop housing, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren cited a cost of about $32.5 million per day for the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian shipping, which acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirmed.
- Warren also cited an estimate of at least $400 million in damage from an Iranian attack on the Navy’s regional headquarters in Bahrain; Cao said he could not provide a full assessment because it was a nonpermissive area for U.S. personnel to enter.
- Democrats are set to take control of Congress in January for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term, after the war and its economic effects contributed to severe Republican losses in the midterm elections.
WASHINGTON — The costs of the Iran war have risen to an estimated $48.3 billion as of Nov. 13, but because that total does not include damage to U.S. bases attacked in the Middle East, lawmakers are pushing for the Pentagon to provide those figures.
Arthur Miller, a Pentagon budget official, provided the latest overall cost estimate Thursday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is considering his nomination to be Navy comptroller. The $48 billion figure includes the costs of military operations, as well as for replacing equipment and munitions.
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut pressed Miller for an estimate on damage to U.S. installations, which Miller said he didn't have. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the committee’s chair, directed Miller to try to provide an answer as soon as possible.
An Associated Press analysis found that Iran attacked aircraft hangars, systems that detect incoming strikes, warehouses, troop housing and more, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage.
The war's price tag has been a flashpoint in Congress, with debates over costs intensifying as the Trump administration asks lawmakers to pass a $1.5 trillion defense budget. After the unpopular war and its economic effects contributed to severe Republican losses in the midterm elections, financial battles over the conflict will only escalate once Democrats take control of Congress in January for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.
The Pentagon has faced growing calls from Democrats to release estimates on the damage Iran has done to American bases in the Middle East through missile and drone attacks.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, grilled acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on the costs of the war at his confirmation hearing Tuesday for the permanent job.
Citing independent estimates and media reports, Warren said the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian shipping costs about $32.5 million a day, while an Iranian attack on the Navy’s regional headquarters in Bahrain did at least $400 million in damage.
Cao confirmed the figure for the blockade but said he could not offer a full damage assessment in Bahrain because “it’s a nonpermissive area for us to go." Cao told a reporter months ago that Iran “blew the hell out of Bahrain.”
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