SHENZHEN, China/TOKYO — From her arrival in China without the fanfare that greeted other world leaders to her seat near the end of a summit table, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cut an isolated figure at the two-day APEC gathering.

Takaichi arrived at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Wednesday on her first visit to China since triggering a dispute with President Xi Jinping last year by saying an attack on Taiwan could prompt a military response if it also threatened Japan's survival.

The row took an economic turn, with Beijing, Japan's biggest trading partner, curbing exports of critical minerals used in everything from cars and computer chips to jet engines.

When asked at a press conference on Thursday whether Japan would intervene in a conflict over Taiwan, Takaichi declined to answer what she called a hypothetical question. "There has been no change whatsoever" to the position Japan set out on Taiwan in 1972, she said.

In a 1972 communique, Japan said it "fully understands and respects" Beijing's position that Taiwan is a part of China.

U.S. President Donald Trump, arriving for the summit, was greeted with music, cheers and pompoms, and in a break with protocol, a personal welcome by Xi.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received a bouquet. Despite the Philippines' own fraught ties with Beijing, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was welcomed by dancers.

Takaichi got a handshake from a Chinese foreign ministry official and was whisked away in a car.

China made appropriate protocol arrangements for all participants in APEC, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said when asked about Takaichi's welcome.

The cool response continued on Thursday, as leaders gathered for the APEC photo shoot, with Takaichi standing near one end of the back row while Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged handshakes up front.

In the meeting room, Xi sat beside Trump and opposite South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, with Takaichi seven seats away near the end of the table.

Xi and Takaichi shook hands at Wednesday's welcome dinner and again on Thursday, but held no one-on-one talks to resolve the diplomatic row looming over Japan's economy.

Response in Japan

Asked about Takaichi's frosty welcome, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara rejected the idea of a diplomatic snub.

"Our understanding is that the host economy extended the customary courtesies to her, just as it did to the leaders of the other economies," he told a regular press briefing.

Japanese media offered a less measured response. China’s "cold shoulder" to Takaichi stood out against Xi's welcome for Trump, the Jiji news agency said.

Kyodo said the young people who waved red bouquets for other leaders were nowhere in sight when Takaichi's plane landed.

Her only bilateral meeting at APEC was a 30-minute exchange with Putin, in which she sought the release of a detained Japanese journalist and protections for her country's companies after Moscow seized assets of Japan Tobacco International.

The aircraft that carried Takaichi to China was the one she had promised during her campaign last year for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to use at least once a month to bolster Japan's presence on the world stage.

At the press conference at the end of her 10th overseas visit as prime minister, Takaichi listed fourteen national leaders she exchanged views with during a trip that began at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in the Philippines. Xi was not among them.