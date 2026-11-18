SHENZHEN, China — Xi Jinping's personal welcome to US President Donald Trump at Shenzhen airport on Wednesday for a summit made him China's first paramount leader in decades to greet a foreign counterpart on arrival.

After Air Force One touched down, Trump descended to the red carpet, where President Xi himself was waiting to greet him.

The men shared a brief hug, before walking together to their cars beside a crowd of cheering performers waving pom-poms.

It stood out among other world leaders' arrivals in Shenzhen this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, where Xi, Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin will hold historic three-way talks on Thursday.

Putin, who arrived in the early hours of Wednesday, was met by Xi's right-hand man Cai Qi.

But Trump's personal welcome is believed to be the first by a paramount leader in China in decades -- and marks an upgrade to his high-profile summit trip to Beijing in May, when Vice President Han Zheng was there to meet him.

Ryan Hass, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution, said Trump was "visibly delighted by Xi's gesture."

"Given Beijing's overriding objective of extending the fragile calm in the US-China relationship for as long as possible, Xi will look for opportunities to extend courtesy and respect to Trump during his visit, like he did in greeting Trump on the tarmac upon arrival," Hass told AFP.

"It set a positive tone for Trump's visit, marking a contrast from the swirl of news around the Jensen Huang scandal that preceded Trump's arrival in Shenzhen."

Huang last week resigned as CEO of US artificial intelligence chip titan Nvidia after admitting to an affair, reportedly with a woman some US officials suspect to be a Chinese spy.

Xi's warm greeting of Trump was also reciprocal.

When Xi travelled to the United States in May, the US leader also met him on arrival, reportedly the first American president in decades to do so, if visits from the Pope are not included.

Xi told Trump on the tarmac on Wednesday that during his state visit to the United States, the "presidential couple came to the airport in person and hosted a grand welcome ceremony," according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also noted that "China is a nation with a tradition of courtesy that values reciprocating goodwill," the Xinhua report said.

Although several other leaders arriving in Shenzhen for the APEC summit got cheering crowds or bouquets of flowers, one arrival stood out for its relative lack of ceremony.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was greeted not by a top minister, but by military guards and a woman whom Japanese media named as the Chinese foreign ministry's ambassador of protocol.

Long-frosty ties between the countries have worsened since Takaichi suggested last year that Japan could intervene militarily in any conflict over Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its territory.

Meanwhile Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum travelled on a commercial flight, as she often does as part of an austerity policy.