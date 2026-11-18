Trump, Xi, Putin exchange greetings ahead of trilateral summit in China
Summary
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands at a welcoming event in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on. The encounter took place a day before the three leaders’ scheduled first-ever trilateral summit. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife also attended the event. The meeting was Trump and Putin’s first face-to-face encounter in more than a year.
Key Facts
- The welcoming event was held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center ahead of a group photo session.
- Trump shook hands with Xi and spoke with him before Putin approached and greeted Trump.
- Trump and Putin last met at a summit in Alaska in August 2025.
SHENZHEN, China — Leaders of the United States, China and Russia exchanged greetings Wednesday at a welcoming event for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, a day before their scheduled first-ever trilateral summit.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands and exchanged a few words at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Shenzhen as Chinese President Xi Jinping looked on, video footage of the event showed.
The three leaders are scheduled to hold a trilateral summit on Thursday to discuss major issues.
Trump entered the venue ahead of a group photo session and shook hands with Xi and his wife. He was seen lightly patting Xi on the arm while speaking to him, with the Chinese leader nodding in response.
Putin then approached the two leaders with his right hand extended, shook hands with Trump and exchanged a few words before taking position for a group photograph.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife also attended the meeting.
Wednesday's encounter marked the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin in more than a year, following their summit in Alaska in August 2025.
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