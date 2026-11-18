SHENZHEN, China — Leaders of the United States, China and Russia exchanged greetings Wednesday at a welcoming event for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, a day before their scheduled first-ever trilateral summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands and exchanged a few words at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Shenzhen as Chinese President Xi Jinping looked on, video footage of the event showed.

The three leaders are scheduled to hold a trilateral summit on Thursday to discuss major issues.

Trump entered the venue ahead of a group photo session and shook hands with Xi and his wife. He was seen lightly patting Xi on the arm while speaking to him, with the Chinese leader nodding in response.

Putin then approached the two leaders with his right hand extended, shook hands with Trump and exchanged a few words before taking position for a group photograph.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife also attended the meeting.

Wednesday's encounter marked the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin in more than a year, following their summit in Alaska in August 2025.