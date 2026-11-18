Threats from Iran increased substantially, US intelligence director says
Summary
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday that threats from Iran to Americans at home and abroad had increased substantially. He said U.S. intelligence remained committed to detecting and countering Iranian plots. Iran has warned it would attack U.S. forces and regional allies in retaliation for U.S. strikes that began with coordinated U.S.-Israeli attacks in February. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not think there was an imminent threat to Washington.
Key Facts
- Clayton said in a memo seen last month that Iranian efforts to target U.S. personnel had increased and that plots against American citizens had reached advanced stages.
- A CNN report this week cited U.S. intelligence assessments about the possibility of an Iranian attack involving a dirty bomb in Washington.
- Clayton declined to discuss specific matters at the hearing but said civilian mass-destruction threats had existed for a long time.
- President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was taking seriously the possibility of an Iranian attack.
WASHINGTON — Threats from Iran to Americans inside and outside the United States have increased substantially, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers on Wednesday.
"We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States," Clayton said at a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing.
"These threats have substantially increased. Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat."
Iran has warned that it would attack American forces and regional allies in retaliation for U.S. strikes on the country, which continue more than eight months after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran in February.
In a memo seen last month by Reuters, Clayton said Iran has ramped up efforts to target U.S. personnel, and lethal plots by Tehran against American citizens have reached "advanced stages."
A CNN report this week cited U.S. intelligence assessments on the possibility that Iran may be planning an attack involving a dirty bomb in Washington.
Asked about the report during Wednesday's hearing, Clayton said he would not discuss any specific matters but acknowledged such threats were not new.
"There are a suite of threats that are that we refer to as, you know, civilian mass destruction threats or whatever you want, and they have been around for a long time," Clayton said.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he did not think there was any imminent threat to the U.S. capital, when asked about the report during a trip to Asia with President Donald Trump.
Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack.
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