WASHINGTON — The top U.S. intelligence official said on Wednesday the disruptions to critical systems over the past week were not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack, as President Donald Trump's administration faces mounting criticism over its response.

Technology-related disruptions have hit every weekday between Thursday and Tuesday, including a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage that hit email services and a temporary disruption to the U.S. National Security Agency's network.

"I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should. The American people should ask us these questions," Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats.

"But based on what we know today, after a great deal of diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," Clayton said.

Clayton added that threats from Iran have substantially increased, though he did not link those to the spate of domestic outages.

The administration has struggled at times to give a unified message addressing growing worries among the public and in Congress, where some of the Republican president's allies have demanded more answers about what went wrong. Trump on Tuesday described the situations as "fine."

Experts worry that AI tools are feeding a surge of cyberactivity, with cybersecurity companies regularly turning up examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.

Questions around flight grounding

At the House hearing, Democratic U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson said it was irresponsible for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to board a private jet to attend a college football game last weekend amid the transportation disruptions.

"The so-called leadership of the Trump administration consists of refusing to take responsibility, shifting blame to the others, and putting your own interests above the country," Thompson said.

Mullin defended the administration's handling of the ground stop as "a success" given that thousands of planes landed safely before flights resumed, and said that changing his plans could have led some to worry that he doubted it was safe to fly.

Officials have said the installation of a router in Arkansas triggered the ground stop, the longest such halt to air travel since the al Qaeda attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

The recent incidents also included a disruption to some JPMorgan Chase banking activities, a United Airlines technology failure that delayed about 150 flights and an Apple outage that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters in Manila on Wednesday, acknowledged that the incidents were "unsettling" but said they were completely unrelated and there was "zero evidence" they were caused by "nefarious actors."