NEW YORK — Anthropic prices its blockbuster IPO on Wednesday, giving ordinary investors their first direct bet on a stand-alone AI giant in a market rattled by the Nvidia spy scandal that toppled its chief executive.

AI stocks have swung sharply as investors question whether heavy spending on the technology will pay off.

Wall Street is also digesting the U.S. midterm election results, which gave control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats, who are more wary of AI.

Nvidia, the chip giant at the center of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic and dozens of other AI companies, has been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman whom U.S. intelligence reportedly believes could be a Chinese spy.

Despite the headwinds, strong investor demand is expected to push Anthropic to price its shares above the range it set last week.

Institutional investors have placed about $400 billion in orders for the shares and retail investors about $100 billion, according to CNBC, leaving the offering roughly eight times oversubscribed at the top of the initial range.

The maker of the Claude chatbot could price its shares at more than $80 each, above the initial range of $70 to $78, the Wall Street Journal reported.

That would value the company at around $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion.

Earlier estimates had put Anthropic's valuation as high as $2 trillion, but they fell as AI stocks slid on Wall Street.

Pricing is the step at which Anthropic and its underwriting banks set the final price for shares sold to investors who placed orders in the offering, typically after markets close the evening before trading begins.

Trading is expected to begin Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ANT," and the shares could quickly rise above the offering price.

Anthropic's Claude models are among the most powerful in the world, hailed for their potential to help cure diseases and solve hard problems but also feared for their capacity to destabilize societies and replace human workers.

The five-year-old company's revenue has surged at a pace few U.S. companies have matched, reaching $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. That revenue comes mainly from customers paying to use its AI models for computer coding.

Siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, now the company's chief executive and president, founded Anthropic with several colleagues in 2021 after leaving ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

The offering could approach the record $75 billion that Elon Musk's SpaceX raised in June at a valuation of $1.77 trillion. SpaceX's total later rose to $86 billion after its underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares.

Seven tech companies, including Google, Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft, have agreed to buy $26 billion of non-voting shares at the IPO price in a separate private placement. The companies are investors in Anthropic or major suppliers of its computing power.

'Catastrophic risks'

Anthropic's IPO filing gives extensive space to the risks of the technology, reflecting the company's focus on safety even as it builds ever more powerful models.

It warns that advanced AI systems "could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society if not developed and deployed responsibly."

It also says the company's public positions on AI regulation and safety could expose it to political backlash.

The warning refers to Anthropic's feud with the Trump administration, which ordered federal agencies to stop using its technology and labeled it a supply-chain risk after the company refused to let the Pentagon use Claude for domestic mass surveillance or lethal autonomous weapons.