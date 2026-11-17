US loses measles elimination status after nearly three decades
Summary
The United States lost its measles elimination status after 26 years as the virus spread continuously for more than a year, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday. Bolivia and Mexico also lost their status. The U.S. has recorded thousands of infections and deaths since 2025 amid declining immunization rates and rising vaccine hesitancy. Pennsylvania has reported seven measles-related deaths, Wisconsin two, and New York state its first in more than 30 years.
Key Facts
- As of November 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 5,412 measles cases and six deaths in the United States.
- About 7,700 people in the United States have been infected and 13 have died since 2025.
- States have reported 10 measles deaths so far this year.
- The New York state death involved a child.
- Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.
The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year.
Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.
The United States is battling the highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades. Some 7,700 people in the U.S. have been infected with measles and 13 have died since 2025.
As of November 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 5,412 measles cases and 6 deaths. So far this year, states have reported a total of 10 deaths from the highly contagious virus.
Rising measles cases have coincided with declining immunization rates and rising vaccine hesitancy under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.
Pennsylvania has been the hardest hit U.S. state, with seven measles-related deaths. Wisconsin has reported two deaths, while New York state recorded its first measles-associated death in more than 30 years, involving a child.
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