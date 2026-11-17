WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's administration asked Congress Tuesday for $50.1 billion to modernize U.S. air traffic control systems and airport infrastructure after a nationwide technical failure brought air travel to a standstill.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford and White House budget director Russ Vought sent lawmakers a letter detailing how the money would be spent following Friday's four-hour suspension of takeoffs across the country.

The request formalizes Duffy's appeal for $50 billion in emergency funding, made hours after the unprecedented disruption, which forced the cancellation of thousands of flights.

The administration said it needed $10.1 billion to upgrade air traffic control technology, including communications networks and tools for managing aircraft movements.

It requested another $10 billion each for improvements to airport infrastructure and modernization of aging terminals.

A further $10 billion would fund five new regional air traffic control centers to replace the existing 22, while the final $10 billion would build or upgrade as many as 140 control towers.

"Outdated, legacy equipment disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds," the officials wrote, arguing that the crisis underscored the urgency of investment.

The nationwide shutdown on Friday was the longest since the September 11, 2001, attacks, with air travel taking days to return to normal.

But the demand for additional funding has drawn criticism from Democrats, who accuse Duffy of mismanaging billions of dollars already provided to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Rosa DeLauro, the senior Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, and fellow lawmaker James Clyburn said Sunday that $9.1 billion of previously approved aviation modernization funding remained unspent.

DeLauro accused Duffy of demanding a "$50 billion ransom without a real plan to deliver."

In a further attack Tuesday, she said the cause of the nationwide disruption remained largely unexplained.

"It's clear @USDOT needs a new secretary," she posted on X.

The Transportation Department said it had already allocated the $12.5 billion provided by Congress last year for modernization projects, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

It also argued that congressional restrictions prevented it from transferring money between different categories of work.

Trump has blamed the breakdown on antiquated equipment and previous administrations, insisting that Congress must provide the money to overhaul the aging aviation system.