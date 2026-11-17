MANILA — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that U.S. authorities take "very seriously" any possible threat to Washington, following reports Iran was planning to target officials, possibly with a radioactive bomb.

Asked about the potential threat during a visit to the Philippines, Trump said: "If there is (such a threat), they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before."

"I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."

CNN, citing seven anonymous U.S. officials, reported that U.S. intelligence indicated that Iran was preparing to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.

The report said the sources characterised Iran's plans as "an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack."

A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the report as "fabricated," suggesting Washington was "seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs."

"Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities," Baqaei wrote on X.

Baqaei also criticised a recent New York Times article which said, citing analysts, that some dams, pipelines and water tunnels in Iran "may have been developed to support the country's military buildup."

Iran's top negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, posted a link to the same article on X, saying: "Prepping the next round on civilian infra(structure), their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran's missile sites are dual-use'" -- meaning they have both civilian and military application.

"Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a U.S. or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," Ghalibaf added.

Negotiations between the United States and Iran to end their war have stalled, and Iran recently targeted U.S. infrastructure in the Middle East.

Mediator Qatar called for restraint on Tuesday "to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts."