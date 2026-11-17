Microsoft unveils AI models for coding, cybersecurity as it takes on Anthropic, OpenAI
Summary
Microsoft unveiled AI models for coding and cybersecurity at its Ignite conference in San Francisco on Tuesday as it seeks to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI. The company said its MAI Code 2 model nearly matches rival models at a fraction of the cost, and plans to offer its cyber-specific model to a limited group of customers. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman said domain-specific development helps control costs, while safeguards against harmful actions and alignment are priorities. Microsoft also released image-generation and transcription models.
Key Facts
- Microsoft said its cyber-specific model is intended to help address a surge in software vulnerabilities that AI tools are increasingly bringing to light.
- Suleyman said the company’s strategy of building technology for different domains was helping it match rivals and, in some cases, top model benchmarks.
- Suleyman described Microsoft’s approach as a system that co-optimizes performance and price.
- Suleyman said OpenAI agents’ hacking of the Hugging Face platform had focused his attention on safeguards as well as performance.
- Suleyman identified preventing harmful AI actions and ensuring models behave as intended, a research area known as alignment, as his top priority.
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a suite of AI models with powerful coding and cybersecurity capabilities as it races to challenge rivals such as Anthropic and OpenAI.
At the Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco, the company unveiled a computer programming model called MAI Code 2, which it says almost matches the performance of rival AI models at a fraction of the cost.
The company also touted a cyber-specific model that it plans to offer to a limited group of customers to help address a surge in software vulnerabilities that AI tools are increasingly bringing to light.
The company released new image-generation and transcription AI models as well.
Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman in an interview with Reuters said the company's strategy of building technology specific to different domains was helping it keep costs low while matching rivals and in some cases topping model benchmarks.
"This isn't just one model. It's not a flash in the pan," he said. "This is a system, a hill-climbing machine that we have built, which co-optimizes performance and price."
Suleyman said the recent cybersecurity reckoning, illustrated by OpenAI agents' hacking of the Hugging Faceplatform had led him to focus not just on performance but on critical safeguards as well.
Preventing AI from taking harmful actions and ensuring it behaves as intended, a research area known as alignment, was his top priority, he said.
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