MANILA — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung departed for China on Tuesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, wrapping up his trip to Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

Lee, who arrived in Manila on Monday, attended the South Korea-ASEAN summit, a gathering with the five Mekong countries — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam — as well as the ASEAN Plus Three summit involving ASEAN, South Korea, China and Japan.

During the meetings, the president stressed the need for closer regional cooperation in responding to complex crises and called for the region's support for his administration's policy of seeking peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.

He also held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Japan, Thailand and the Philippines on the sidelines of the summits.

Lee is scheduled to arrive in Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend this week's APEC summit and participate in various sessions before returning home Thursday.