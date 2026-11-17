SHENZHEN, China — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday to attend this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

During his stay through Thursday, Lee is scheduled to participate in the APEC CEO summit, a welcoming dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the main summit session, which will be held under the theme, "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together."

The APEC summit is expected to coincide with a high-profile meeting among U.S. President Donald Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who are likely to discuss nuclear arms reduction among other international issues.

Another major point of attention is whether Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, after the U.S. president repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim during his Asian trip.

Regarding the potential Trump-Xi-Putin meeting, Cheong Wa Dae has expressed its position that Seoul's views and interests should be "sufficiently reflected" in discussions on issues directly related to South Korea's national interests, including those concerning the Korean Peninsula.

It said the government was closely communicating and cooperating with related countries, amid speculation over whether the potential trilateral meeting would address issues involving North Korea.