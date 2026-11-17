TEHRAN — Iran dismissed on Tuesday a report that the Islamic republic was planning to target U.S. officials with chemical weapons, after President Donald Trump said the United States took seriously any possible threat.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rejected another report regarding the Islamic republic's dams, calling the allegations "RUBBISH."

"In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have 'reported' that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams," Araghchi said on X.

"Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it."

CNN, citing seven anonymous U.S. officials, reported that U.S. intelligence indicated that Iran was developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.

The report said the sources characterised Iran's plans as "an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack."

A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the report as fabricated, suggesting Washington was "seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs."

"Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities," Baqaei wrote on X.

Asked about the potential threat, Trump said: "If there is (such a threat), they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before."

"I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."

Baqaei also criticised a New York Times article that, citing analysts, said some dams, pipelines and water tunnels in Iran "may have been developed to support the country's military buildup."

Iran's top negotiator in talks with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, posted a link to the same article on X, saying: "Prepping the next round on civilian infra(structure), their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran's missile sites are dual-use'" — meaning they have both civilian and military applications.

"Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a U.S. or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," Ghalibaf added.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end their war have stalled, and Iran recently targeted U.S. infrastructure in the Middle East.

Mediator Qatar called for restraint on Tuesday "to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts."