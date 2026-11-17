Iran rejects 'rubbish' dirty-bomb report, as Trump says takes threats seriously
Summary
Iranian officials in Tehran rejected reports on Tuesday that the country was planning a dirty-bomb attack on U.S. officials and developing dams for military purposes. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the allegations “RUBBISH,” while spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the dirty-bomb report as fabricated. President Donald Trump said the United States took any possible threat seriously and warned Iran would pay a severe price if one existed. U.S.-Iran negotiations have stalled, and Qatar urged restraint to avoid undermining them.
Key Facts
- CNN cited seven anonymous U.S. officials in reporting that U.S. intelligence indicated Iran was developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington with a dirty bomb.
- The report characterized the alleged plans as an effort to give Iran options, rather than an indication of an imminent attack.
- A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.
- A New York Times article, citing analysts, said some Iranian dams, pipelines and water tunnels may have been developed to support the country’s military buildup.
- Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the same logic would make dams, ports or power plants near U.S. or Israeli bases dual-use.
TEHRAN — Iran dismissed on Tuesday a report that the Islamic republic was planning to target U.S. officials with chemical weapons, after President Donald Trump said the United States took seriously any possible threat.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rejected another report regarding the Islamic republic's dams, calling the allegations "RUBBISH."
"In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have 'reported' that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams," Araghchi said on X.
"Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it."
CNN, citing seven anonymous U.S. officials, reported that U.S. intelligence indicated that Iran was developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.
The report said the sources characterised Iran's plans as "an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack."
A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the report as fabricated, suggesting Washington was "seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs."
"Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities," Baqaei wrote on X.
Asked about the potential threat, Trump said: "If there is (such a threat), they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before."
"I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."
Baqaei also criticised a New York Times article that, citing analysts, said some dams, pipelines and water tunnels in Iran "may have been developed to support the country's military buildup."
Iran's top negotiator in talks with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, posted a link to the same article on X, saying: "Prepping the next round on civilian infra(structure), their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran's missile sites are dual-use'" — meaning they have both civilian and military applications.
"Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a U.S. or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," Ghalibaf added.
Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end their war have stalled, and Iran recently targeted U.S. infrastructure in the Middle East.
Mediator Qatar called for restraint on Tuesday "to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts."
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