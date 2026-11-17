WASHINGTON — Former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said Tuesday he wanted his job back despite resigning over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, marking a new twist for the turmoil-hit AI chip giant hours before it releases a key earnings report.

Investors will scrutinize the results for indications that the artificial intelligence boom can withstand the Nvidia crisis, which highlighted a loophole allegedly exploited by Chinese companies.

Huang, a leading promoter of AI, stepped down last week following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The upheaval has battered shares of Nvidia — until recently the world's most valuable publicly traded company — which is at the center of an AI boom that has helped propel markets to record highs and boosted economic growth around the globe.

Nvidia has lost $700 billion in market value since the scandal broke, and Huang is to be questioned by U.S. lawmakers on December 1 over national security concerns.

But his fall triggered immediate calls from Elon Musk and other entrepreneurs for his return, and even President Donald Trump said he "would not mind" seeing Huang back at Nvidia, downplaying the spy allegations.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in his first statement since his resignation.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

Trump-Xi talks

As the scandal deepened, Washington on Monday announced new restrictions on AI chip exports, drawing condemnation from Beijing.

The new U.S. export curbs and the wider Nvidia scandal risk casting a shadow over talks between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which starts this week in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Under Washington's new rules, data centers anywhere in the world will need a U.S. license to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other countries under U.S. arms embargoes.

The rules also require licenses to ship advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil — countries the U.S. Commerce Department says present a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion" of the chips.

The changes are a response to a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent AI computing power from data centers in Southeast Asia and elsewhere that run on U.S. hardware not available for export to China.

While the loophole has been known to authorities, the revelation of Huang's affair has drawn intense scrutiny to the practice.

His lover Alice Huang, who is not related to the 63-year-old, is a former executive of Megaspeed — a Singapore-based cloud computing firm under U.S. criminal investigation for allegedly helping Chinese companies procure advanced Nvidia AI chips in circumvention of export controls.

Business as usual?

Tuesday's third quarter results, which are scheduled for 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT), will be the first presented under Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO.

"If they try to keep a business-as-usual tone in the call, I think that it probably wouldn't be well received," said Jacob Bourne of Emarketer.

Investors will be watching for signs of whether Kress will slow Huang's aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies.

Analysts said they would also be eyeing Nvidia's guidance on future sales, along with its chip sales in Asia, particularly Singapore.

That could ripple across the AI investments propping up the U.S. economy — with Nvidia backing major labs including Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, which is expected to begin trading on Wall Street on Thursday.

Huang on Tuesday sounded a note of contrition in his statement, saying "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life."