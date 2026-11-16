KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia was receiving "dozens of missiles per month" from North Korea, calling on European allies to send more weapons to respond "on equal terms" to the threat.

"Russia is unfortunately receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea. We are talking about dozens of missiles per month," Zelensky said. He added that "Europe has missiles that can deliver truly effective strikes" and asked allies to help in "countering Russian global banditry."