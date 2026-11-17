Xi and Carney call for deeper ties as Canada looks beyond US for trade
Summary
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called for deeper ties Tuesday in Shenzhen, China, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit. They praised their strategic partnership and improving economic relations as Canada navigates strained ties with the United States. Carney said exchanges had increased and the relationship had become more predictable and stable. The leaders pointed to a January agreement that lowered Canadian tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural products.
Key Facts
- Canada reduced its tariff on Chinese electric vehicles from 100 percent to 6.1 percent under the January agreement.
- The agreement initially allows up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into Canada annually, with the cap set to increase over time.
- China agreed to lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural products, including canola.
- Carney said the stabilization of the bilateral trade arrangement showed how the countries could work together pragmatically to solve problems.
SHENZHEN, China — The leaders of China and Canada called for deeper ties Tuesday as Ottawa navigates strained relations with the United States and seeks closer cooperation with Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit, and both praised the strategic partnership they agreed to pursue this year and pointed to improving economic ties.
The meeting came a day after Carney said Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump fail to maintain an integrated North American auto industry.
“Improving and developing China-Canada relations serves the interests of the people of both countries and is also conducive to safeguarding world peace, stability, development and prosperity,” said Xi. “This is the right choice.”
Carney said that the exchanges between Canada and China have increased in the past months and praised that now there is “greater predictability and stability” in their relationship.
“The stabilization of our bilateral trade arrangement is indicative of how we can work together more broadly, pragmatically, to solve problems,” he said.
Xi and Carney reached an agreement in January allowing tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at reduced tariffs.
Under the January agreement, Canada reduced its 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to 6.1 percent, initially allowing up to 49,000 vehicles annually, with the cap increasing over time. In exchange, China agreed to lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural products, including canola.
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