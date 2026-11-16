WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Monday it remains unclear why a router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop on Friday,resulting in more than 18,000 canceled flights.

Shares of L3Harris, the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), fell 3.3 percent after the government blamed the mass flight shutdown on its router installation.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns Juniper Networks, the maker of the routers that L3Harris installed, dropped 4.5 percent on Monday.

L3Harris has said it is cooperating with the official investigation into what went wrong.

Duffy, speaking on CNBC, said the installation at an FAA radio communications site in El Dorado led to an overload of a key government communications system at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

That destabilized aircraft communications and radar feeds, affecting 17 of 22 FAA en route centers and prompting the ground stop, Duffy said, adding that he has urged Congress to fund the construction of a new telecom network that is not owned by L3Harris.

The FAA had said on Sunday that the initial investigation suggested the data overload could have happened in two locations: the El Dorado site and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas. Duffy said L3Harris had replaced the router in Amarillo three weeks earlier.

The FAA said that when the data "inconsistencies" occurred, L3Harris blocked those two locations, stabilizing the network. The broadcasting function was also disabled on all the new routers as a precaution, it added.

L3Harris had been installing Juniper Networks routers to replace Cisco routers, produced in 2001, which were supposed to have been replaced in 2006, the FAA said.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said that the Juniper device was "functioning exactly as intended" based on what it knew on Sunday.

Duffy has asked for billions of dollars from Congress to build a new network operated by AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen.

"I have the architecture ready. These companies are ready to deploy tomorrow. All I need is the money to tell them to start," he said on NBC on Sunday. "I want to get away from L3Harris and get to a new one. But they own the network. So I can’t cancel the network that they own and I operate on."