WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump departed for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington. He said he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program.

Trump also said he plans to talk about Russia’s nearly 5-year-old war in Ukraine during the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China.

“We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning before departing for his visit to Asia. “Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we’ll be talking about that.”

Trump suggested he’ll talk with the leaders about the war even after his administration officials on Friday told reporters that he would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts but steer clear of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed concern as Trump pushed for the meeting with Putin and Xi about the potential of the three leaders using the moment to redraw global spheres of influence.

Planning for the summit has drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference, the 1945 gathering at which the leaders of the U.S., Britain and the Soviet Union agreed to divide Germany and Berlin into four military occupation zones and finalized plans for establishing the United Nations.

“We really don’t want this to turn into ‘Yalta 2, 3, 4’ with a redistribution of influence,” Zelenskyy said last month.

Trump has been dealing with problems at home

Trump’s departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

Trump said he was was kept up-to-date on Friday about the ground stop by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who held a briefing on Friday evening to address the American public.

Trump defended his decision to delegate to the Cabinet officials to inform the public about the matter.

“I didn’t think there was any reason for me to do it," Trump said. He added, “I thought they did a very good job.”

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives him the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The Trump administration’s actions on Nvidia are scrutinized

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump’s visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president’s close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Xi when the two leaders meet, said U.S. officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the president’s Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House.

But the president came to Huang's defense, asserting he hasn't been told by officials that it's been determined that the executive from Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing and AI infrastructure provider who Huang had an affair with, is in fact a Chinese agent. Trump added he'd like to see Huang reinstated as Nvidia's CEO.

“Well I don’t know that she’s a spy at all. Nobody’s proven that. He probably shouldn’t have been doing on a personal basis what he did," Trump said. “That’s a different story.”

Huang accompanied Trump on Air Force One during the president’s last trip to China in May, and he has been a sporadic presence around Trump at the White House while speaking to him frequently. Trump has argued that America needs to preserve its leadership on artificial intelligence, and warned of dire consequences if China wins that competition.

Scrutiny of the Trump administration’s actions as they relate to Nvidia has been growing, including on the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed.

Asked about the matter in an interview that aired Sunday with Fox News Channel anchor Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will “leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department" but that it was crucial “to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the U.S. export restrictions.”

Trump acknowledged tension between Treasury and Commerce on the matter. He suggested that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick may have delayed placing the export restrictions to avoid a “blow up” in the fragile U.S.-China relationship.

“We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it, and I’ll make a decision, but I understand very well both sides,” Trump said.

Trump has been trying to engage with Kim

Regarding North Korea, Trump met with Kim on three occasions during his first term but has not been able to get him to meaningfully engage since his return to the White House. Trump has sought to set the groundwork for further talks with Kim. In August, he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.

Trump, in an exchange with reporters before departing the White House for his flight for Manila, said that Kim “may come” to Shenzhen but “that's up to President Xi.”

Among the travelers on the Asia trip with Trump will be Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, who is shaping up to be a top investigative target of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress.

In the Philippines, Trump will meet with Southeast Asian leaders who look to the United States for help countering Beijing’s aggression in the region. He plans to sign a trade deal with Thailand while in Manila, the White House said.

Trump, Xi and Putin will talk about nuclear stockpiles

Then he heads to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — and at the end of the trip, the first-ever three-way talks with China's Xi and Russia's Putin to discuss nuclear stockpiles.

The three-way meeting will also put in the spotlight the ongoing U.S. war with Iran, a country which has often allied with China and Russia. The war has been widely blamed for the Republican Party’s steep losses in the midterms, and while Trump has tried to play down the chances he will order a resumption of major strikes against Iran, he also has said he does not see the need for talks.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday that the trilateral talks would be of “groundbreaking significance” and that China aimed to have in-depth exchanges about safeguarding world peace and promoting stability.

“Under the current circumstances, the three countries shoulder an important responsibility to work together in addressing global challenges,” she said in a regular briefing in Beijing.

Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov also indicated that a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin during the Shenzhen summit was being arranged.

“I can say with 100% certainty that since both Putin and Donald Trump will be in Shenzhen, they will undoubtedly meet,” Ushakov said. “We are currently discussing the character and location of the meeting.”