WASHINGTON — In a surprise announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his upcoming trip to China.

"We may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that'll be good," Trump told reporters from the White House before leaving for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. Trump added Chinese President Xi Jinping might invite Kim to Shenzhen when the leaders gather.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC meeting.

The planned trilateral meeting comes as Trump seeks a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, while Washington and Beijing continue to navigate differences over trade, tariffs and other geopolitical issues.

Last week, U.S. media reported that there were no plans for Trump to engage with North Korea during his China trip, amid speculation over the possibility of renewed diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

Earlier Monday, U.S. experts predicted the North Korean nuclear issue will not feature prominently at the Trump-Xi-Putin summit. The White House had not responded to a Yonhap News Agency inquiry on whether North Korea will be discussed during the trilateral summit.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting with Kim again, citing their "good" personal relationship, fueling speculation about a possible meeting during Trump's visit to China.

Trump and Kim had three in-person meetings during Trump's first term: the first in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019 and the third at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.