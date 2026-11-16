The U.S. Labor Department proposed on Monday new limits on a green card program that enables skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency in the United States, marking the Trump administration's latest effort to restrict legal immigration.

The Permanent Labor Certification program, or PERM, is used by large American technology companies and outsourcing firms to obtain employment-based green cards for foreign employees, allowing them to transition from temporary work status to permanent U.S. residency.

Before employing a foreigner, companies must prove there are not enough qualified and available U.S. workers for a given job opportunity, and that hiring someone from abroad will not affect the pay and working conditions of similarly employed Americans.

The proposed overhaul would require employers to go to greater lengths to prove that a foreign hire would not hurt U.S. workers. It would expand the requirement to occupations that had formerly been exempted because they were deemed to be in short supply, including professional nurses and scientists of "exceptional ability."

The move represents President Donald Trump's latest attempt to restrict the program, part of his administration's broader effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the U.S. and narrow their pathway to residence and citizenship.

In October, the U.S. government blocked major technology companies from using PERM, including software maker Adobe, major IT outsourcers and Microsoft, the largest filer of permanent labor applications through the program, according to Labor Department data.

The overhaul proposed by the Labor Department on Monday would require employers to modernize their recruitment methods to ensure they are reaching the "broadest pool of high-quality U.S. workers," such as through electronic job advertisements instead of printed ones.

It would also block U.S. employers from seeking PERM certification for foreign workers within two years of laying off U.S. workers in similar roles.

The proposal, which will be published in the federal registry on Tuesday, is subject to 60 days of public comment before it can take effect.