Enrollment rates of new international students studying in the United States fell by 15 percent for the 2026-27 school year, marking the second consecutive year of a double-digit percentage decline, a report released Monday shows.

The report by the Institute of International Education's Open Doors shows that international student numbers declined across all levels of education, including undergraduate students, graduate students and those in optional practical training.

The report includes responses from 809 U.S. higher education institutions. Overall, these reported a 9 percent decline in the total numbers of international students, including a 3 percent loss in undergraduates, a 15 percent loss in graduates and a 6 percent loss in OPT.

The colleges and universities that noted declines in international student numbers noted multiple contributing factors, the report said. These include the visa application process (88 percent), travel restrictions (70 percent), enrollment in other countries for higher education (60 percent) and costs (45 percent).

The report comes as the Trump administration has continued a war on immigration that has sometimes affected legal residents, including students, and changed visa policies for those studying in the United States, including new and rising fees.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, told The New York Times that the decline over the past two years is "likely historic."

Mitchell said the departures of graduate students who had already enrolled in U.S. universities were concerning. "These are people who've already started, and they've said, 'No, the risk is too high. I'm not going back.' "

Many colleges and universities have relied on tuition from international students to subsidize tuition for U.S. students.

OPT is temporary employment for international students and recent graduates.

"Participation in OPT has become an important part of the international student experience, giving student opportunities to apply knowledge gained through their academic programs in practical workplace settings," the report said.

It noted that responding institutions said that OPT creates economic benefits for U.S. companies and can help recruit international students interested in work-related experience. In addition, 95 percent of these colleges and universities said that international students would likely consider other countries if U.S. OPT options were limited.