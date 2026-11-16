Gold prices fell to a more than one-year low on Monday as an advancing US dollar and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month weighed on bullion, while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $3,848.51 per ounce by 1:45 p.m. ET (1847 GMT), after touching its lowest level since October 2025 at $3,830 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 0.9 percent lower at $3,853 per ounce.

"Last week's inflation data reflected still-high inflation, which increased rate-hike expectations for December, which lifted yields and the dollar, and all of that conspires to pressure gold," said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

A firm US dollar, trading near its strongest level since April 2025, continued to pressure bullion by raising its cost for holders of other currencies.

Fed officials have maintained a hawkish stance, with Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid saying on Sunday that inflation remained too high and more work was needed to curb price pressures. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly recently pointed to persistent services inflation as a reason to support further rate hikes.

Traders see a 94 percent chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next month, while the likelihood of a 50-basis-point increase is pegged at 6 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its attractiveness to investors.

Attention now turns to Warsh's remarks later on Monday and the minutes of the Fed's October 27-28 policy meeting, due on Wednesday, for signals on the path of interest rates.

Spot silver slipped 3.7 percent to $46.91 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since late October 2025 earlier in the session.

"Silver is also weighed down by a high-rates, high-yields environment and dollar strength. Near-term AI anxiety is adding to that pressure," said Nikos Tzabouras, an independent financial markets analyst.

Platinum dropped 3.2 percent to $1,445.59 and palladium fell 3 percent to $971.00.