SEATTLE — For Americans taking high-stakes professional licensing exams, security checks can resemble those at an airport.

At Prometric testing centers, which administer examinations for aspiring physicians and certified public accountants (CPA), candidates must undergo metal detector screening, turn their pockets inside out and raise their sleeves and pant legs before entering the examination room. Eyeglasses are also removed for inspection to ensure they do not conceal recording devices. The entire security screening process is repeated after every break, according to Prometric's published testing policies.

Such stringent precautions illustrate how some U.S. testing centers guard against concealed electronic devices, an issue that has taken on new urgency in Korea ahead of Thursday's national college entrance examination, one of the country's most consequential academic tests.

The government announced Monday that all eyeglasses worn by students taking the College Scholastic Ability Test would be inspected during every examination session. The move followed revelations that the top scorer on a national tax accountant examination had used a miniature camera, artificial intelligence (AI) and a smartphone to obtain answers.

The scandal has raised questions about whether exam supervisors can reliably detect increasingly discreet electronic devices.

In the U.S., security practices vary depending on the examination. Prometric administers the United States Medical Licensing Examination, the Dental Admission Test and the Uniform CPA Examination, among other high-stakes tests, while the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) is conducted at Pearson VUE centers.

Both testing providers enforce stringent security measures. MCAT candidates, for example, undergo metal detector and infrared screening, biometric palm scans and self-pat-down procedures in front of test administrators.

While AI-assisted cheating has emerged as a concern, there have been few publicly reported cases involving smart glasses on major U.S. standardized or professional licensing exams. It remains unclear whether that reflects effective security measures, difficulties in detecting violations or differences in how incidents are reported.

In a Reddit discussion prompted by the Korean scandal, several users who identified themselves as medical exam candidates described extensive security checks at U.S. testing centers.

"Have you been to Pearson or Prometric?" one commenter wrote, emphasizing how thoroughly the testing centers inspect candidates' eyeglasses.

While some expressed confidence that such precautions would make cheating with AI glasses extremely difficult, others questioned whether conventional screening could keep pace with increasingly sophisticated technology.

The SAT, however, operates under a different set of security requirements.

Although the College Board banned smart glasses beginning in March, its testing rules do not require every center to conduct metal detector screenings or inspect students' eyeglasses.

Priscilla Rodriguez, the College Board's senior vice president of college readiness assessments, told Inside Higher Ed in February that SAT proctors were trained to recognize smart glasses. She noted that many mainstream models had distinctive thick frames and indicator lights that illuminate when their cameras are in use.

At the time, Rodriguez said she was unaware of any students caught cheating on the SAT using smart glasses.

She said the College Board's security and technology teams had been monitoring developments in AI-enabled eyewear even before the devices reached the market.

"They were monitoring the pre-launch announcements of these kinds of glasses and gadgets well before they hit the market, so we were ready," she said.

Still, as AI-enabled glasses become increasingly difficult to distinguish from ordinary prescription eyewear, whether existing security measures can reliably detect them remains an open question.