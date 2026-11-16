User reports on Monday indicated problems at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for Chase said.

CNBC reported, citing a source, that there was no indication bad actors were involved in JPMorgan's technical issue and no sign that a bug was affecting multiple banks at the same time.

The other banks, when contacted by Reuters, said they were not experiencing any significant issues.