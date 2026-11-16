Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports
Summary
Jensen Huang is considering returning as Nvidia’s chief executive and has discussed the possibility with confidants, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. An ally said supporters were organizing a group of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return and seek White House support. The report followed news that Nvidia’s board had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor. Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy.
Key Facts
- The Financial Times report cited people familiar with the matter.
- One ally said the lobbying effort had Huang’s support and that its organizers were assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives.
- Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
- The reported affair involving a suspected Chinese spy raised questions over exports of Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to China.
- The scandal plunged Nvidia into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry Huang helped bankroll.
Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive, and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House.
"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang's support.
The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang.
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.
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