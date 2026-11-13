WASHINGTON — The US Federal Aviation Administration grounded all departing flights nationwide on Friday after a communications failure hit air traffic control centers, in only the second such shutdown since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Nearly 7,000 flights were delayed or canceled, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Planes already in the air were allowed to land, but those on the ground could not take off.

The disruption is the latest and most dramatic sign of strain on a US air traffic control system beset by equipment and communications failures, controller shortages and aging infrastructure.

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X.

Airline officials said the FAA had not indicated when the ground stop might be lifted, but there were preliminary indications the communications issues were improving in some places.

The world's busiest airspace has experienced setbacks in recent years that have disrupted flights and risked safety. In January 2025, a midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport killed 67 people. The White House and Department of Transportation urged Congress on Friday to approve a further $30.1 billion to upgrade the United States' aging airports and air traffic control system.

Aviation security concerns

The FAA announced the nationwide ground stop at 3:54 p.m ET (2054 GMT). Shortly before the announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues.

"If the ground stop continues through the evening, it likely will take the weekend to resolve the disruptions to airlines' networks," said Robert Mann, an aviation analyst and principal of R.W. Mann & Co.

The only other nationwide ground stop since the September 11 attacks came in January 2023, when the FAA halted domestic departures for less than two hours.

The outage comes amid heightened concern about aviation security worldwide after a wave of hoax bomb threats this month disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe, forcing unscheduled landings and prompting fighter jets to escort or intercept aircraft.

There was no immediate indication the US communications failure was related to those incidents or caused by a cyberattack.

The US National Weather Service also said on Friday it was experiencing nationwide internet and communications issues. There was no immediate indication the two incidents were connected.



