US Commerce Secretary Lutnick to testify before Congress on Nvidia: US media
Summary
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to testify voluntarily before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington on questions about Nvidia and national security concerns, US media reported Thursday. Lawmakers want to know what the Trump administration knew about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, who is suspected of spying for China. The Commerce Department had been tasked with reviewing companies for national security risks before the administration approved Nvidia chip sales to China. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott also requested testimony from Jensen Huang.
Key Facts
- Kristen Eichamer, a spokeswoman for Lutnick, told NBC News that he had proactively agreed to appear voluntarily.
- Tim Scott requested a public hearing about recent reports concerning Nvidia and the Commerce Department’s role that raised national security concerns.
- The United States restricts exports to China of its most cutting-edge silicon chips amid competition between the countries for technological dominance.
- Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive on Thursday after reports of two extramarital affairs, one involving Alice Huang, who is not related to him.
WASHINGTON — US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will testify before Congress on the Nvidia scandal, US media reported Thursday.
US lawmakers have called for clarity on what the administration of President Donald Trump knew about Nvidia chief Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with a woman suspected of spying for China.
"Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the Banking Committee to address their questions," Kristen Eichamer, a spokeswoman for Lutnick, told NBC News.
Huang, a pivotal figure in the artificial intelligence boom, quit as Nvidia's chief executive on Thursday after revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with suspected spy Alice Huang, who is no relation.
Lutnick has come under scrutiny as the commerce department was mandated to review companies for national security risks before the Trump administration green-lit Nvidia to sell advanced chips to China.
Beijing is in a race for tech dominance against the United States, which restricts the export to China of the most cutting-edge silicon chips.
Nvidia, a global leader in producing chips used to train and run AI models, is one of the world's most valuable companies.
Senate Banking Committee chairman Tim Scott requested that Lutnick testify "for a public hearing regarding recent public reports about Nvidia and the Department of Commerce's role that raises national security concerns", NBC reported.
Scott has also requested Jensen Huang testify before the committee, NBC said.
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