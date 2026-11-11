US Navy commander highlights training ties with S. Korea during ship visit
Summary
Rear Adm. Greg Huffman highlighted U.S.-South Korea naval education and training cooperation during an Oct. 27 reception aboard ROKS Hansando at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. He described friendships formed during the voyage as a lasting investment in the alliance and said sailors’ development is strengthened by learning alongside allies. The visit followed exchanges between the countries’ naval education and training commands, including visits to Pensacola and Jinhae.
Key Facts
- Huffman is commander of the U.S. Naval Education and Training Command.
- Huffman met with Vice Adm. Park Kyu-paek, superintendent of the Korea Naval Academy, and Rear Adm. Kim Joon-yup, commander of the South Korean Navy’s Cruise Training Task Group.
- South Korean Vice Adm. Kang Jeong-ho visited Pensacola in September 2025, and Huffman visited Jinhae in September 2026.
- In Jinhae, Huffman discussed professional military education, personnel development and opportunities for continued cooperation with South Korean naval officials.
- Hansando sailors visited Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola and laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial honoring those who served in the 1950-53 conflict.
WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. Navy commander has highlighted the importance of education and training cooperation with South Korea, describing ties between sailors of the two countries as a lasting investment in the bilateral alliance.
"The friendships formed during this voyage are among the most lasting and mutually beneficial investments our alliance can make," Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of the U.S. Naval Education and Training Command, said during an Oct. 27 reception aboard South Korea's naval training ship ROKS Hansando at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, according to a U.S. military report released Monday.
During the visit, Huffman also met with senior South Korean naval officers, including Vice Adm. Park Kyu-paek, superintendent of the Korea Naval Academy, and Rear Adm. Kim Joon-yup, commander of the South Korean Navy's Cruise Training Task Group.
"Our mission is fundamentally about people - recruiting, training, educating and developing sailors to serve with competence, character and confidence," Huffman said. "This development is not confined to a classroom; it is a career-long journey that is immeasurably strengthened when we learn alongside trusted allies."
The visit followed a series of exchanges between the two countries' naval education and training commands, including a September 2025 visit to Pensacola by South Korean Vice Adm. Kang Jeong-ho and Huffman's visit to Jinhae, South Korea, in September this year.
During his visit to Jinhae, Huffman held discussions with South Korean naval officials on professional military education, personnel development and opportunities for continued cooperation, according to the report.
South Korean sailors aboard the Hansando also visited Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola on, where they laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial to honor those who served in the 1950-53 conflict.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.