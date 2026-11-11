US Navy commander highlights training ties with S. Korea during ship visit

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. Navy commander has highlighted the importance of education and training cooperation with South Korea, describing ties between sailors of the two countries as a lasting investment in the bilateral alliance.

"The friendships formed during this voyage are among the most lasting and mutually beneficial investments our alliance can make," Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of the U.S. Naval Education and Training Command, said during an Oct. 27 reception aboard South Korea's naval training ship ROKS Hansando at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, according to a U.S. military report released Monday.

During the visit, Huffman also met with senior South Korean naval officers, including Vice Adm. Park Kyu-paek, superintendent of the Korea Naval Academy, and Rear Adm. Kim Joon-yup, commander of the South Korean Navy's Cruise Training Task Group.

"Our mission is fundamentally about people - recruiting, training, educating and developing sailors to serve with competence, character and confidence," Huffman said. "This development is not confined to a classroom; it is a career-long journey that is immeasurably strengthened when we learn alongside trusted allies."

The visit followed a series of exchanges between the two countries' naval education and training commands, including a September 2025 visit to Pensacola by South Korean Vice Adm. Kang Jeong-ho and Huffman's visit to Jinhae, South Korea, in September this year.

During his visit to Jinhae, Huffman held discussions with South Korean naval officials on professional military education, personnel development and opportunities for continued cooperation, according to the report.

South Korean sailors aboard the Hansando also visited Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola on, where they laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial to honor those who served in the 1950-53 conflict.