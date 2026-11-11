Trump defends Iran war in Veterans Day address
Summary
President Donald Trump defended the war against Iran at a Veterans Day commemoration Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery, saying the conflict would end soon and leave the world safer. He said the United States acted to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon and blamed Tehran for starting the conflict. The war began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on February 28 and has killed 23 U.S. service members, according to the latest Pentagon figures. Trump also said his proposed triumphal arch near the cemetery would be dedicated soon, as lawsuits seek to stop its construction.
Key Facts
- Trump said Iran had been waging war on the United States since 1979.
- Several hundred U.S. service members have been wounded in the conflict, according to the latest Pentagon figures.
- Republicans in the House of Representatives blocked an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday.
- The proposed arch is 250 feet tall, or 76 meters, and the family of John F. Kennedy asked a court on Tuesday to prevent its construction.
- The arch project also faces lawsuits from veterans, the city of Washington and the state of Virginia.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump used a U.S. Veterans Day commemoration Wednesday to defend the war against Iran — an increasingly unpopular conflict that helped trigger a Democratic takeover of Congress in last week's midterm elections.
"The bravery and skill of our amazing American warriors has absolutely been incredible," Trump said in an address at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington.
"When this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be a much safer and better place, more peaceful place, and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer."
The war, which began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, has so far cost the lives of 23 U.S. service members and wounded several hundred more, according to the latest Pentagon figures.
Trump said in his remarks that the conflict was started not by Washington but by Tehran, which "has been waging war on America since 1979." He stressed that U.S. forces were acting in order to halt Iran's capacity to build a nuclear weapon.
During his speech before troops, veterans and top officials in his administration, Trump namechecked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was in attendance, saying he had "done a fantastic job."
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked an effort — launched by an outgoing Republican lawmaker — to impeach Hegseth for allegedly waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.
Trump, 80, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a sacred symbol for America's lost service members.
During his remarks, Trump brought up the issue of the 250-foot-tall (76-meter-tall) triumphal arch he hopes to build just outside the cemetery, saying it would be dedicated "soon."
On Tuesday, the family of John F. Kennedy asked a court to prevent its construction, arguing the massive structure would block views of and cast shadows over the gravesites of the slain president and other Kennedy relatives buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
The project also faces lawsuits from a group of veterans, the city of Washington and the state of Virginia.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.