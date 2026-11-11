Russian ambassador to the US dies: foreign ministry
Summary
Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced in Moscow Wednesday that its ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, had died suddenly at 66. The ministry described him as an outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague, but gave no details about his death. Appointed in March 2025, Darchiev had served in the post for about a year and a half.
Key Facts
- Darchiev previously served as Russia’s ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021.
- He directed the Foreign Ministry’s North America department from 2021 to 2024 and specialized in Russia-U.S. relations.
- In 2022, Darchiev called Russia’s move to attack Ukraine a necessary measure.
MOSCOW — Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died "suddenly" at the age of 66 after just one and a half years in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday.
The ministry called Darchiev an "outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague." He was appointed in March 2025.
Moscow did not give more details on the death.
Darchiev previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada between 2014 and 2021.
He was appointed to the U.S. role last year, shortly after President Donald Trump returned to power, and several years into Moscow's Ukraine offensive that has pitted Russia against the West.
Darchiev was a specialist in Russia-U.S. relations and was the director of the foreign ministry's North America department between 2021-2024.
In 2022, when Russia attacked Ukraine, Darchiev called the move a "necessary measure."
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