Megaspeed, firm central to Jensen Huang's scandal, pledges to cooperate with US probe

HONG KONG — Megaspeed, the Singapore-headquartered data center company at the center of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s scandal, pledged Thursday to cooperate with investigations into potential risks to U.S. national security.

In its first statement since Huang admitted to having an affair with a Chinese woman and former executive of the company, Megaspeed International said Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with U.S. export control laws “extremely seriously.”

“Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government,” said the statement signed by its chairman and CEO, Tan Yong Pong, who also goes by James Tan.

Nvidia's board of directors was reported to be meeting to discuss Huang's situation, but there was no word early Thursday on any outcome from those discussions.

The company has said it had “no reason to believe” that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information.

Details about Huang’s affair with the woman are unclear. The New York Times reported she was Alice Huang, who also goes by the name Huang Le, and was a top executive at Megaspeed. The company prominently touts a partnership with Nvidia on its website.

Last month, the Times reported that U.S. intelligence agencies discovered Nvidia’s Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang — and determined she was feeding information directly to Beijing. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the FBI was investigating.

Megaspeed faced claims last year that it was illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China, but in December said there was “no evidence” of such exports. Singapore has also said it is investigating such allegations.

China has denied that it engaged in an attempt to ensnare Huang, who heads one of the world’s most valuable companies. The company has become a leader for making chips that power AI. Huang has lobbied Washington to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China in recent years, winning Trump’s approval in January for selling its H200 chips.

In its statement Thursday, Megaspeed said it has cooperated with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which handles enforcement of national security restrictions on exports of technology, and was ready to “cooperate fully with any other relevant U.S. government authority.”

It said it has hired a U.S. law firm to handle a “comprehensive census” of its computer chips and to verify its export controls.

“Megaspeed welcomes appropriate government scrutiny and is committed to demonstrating through concrete actions that it operates responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with applicable U.S. laws,” it said.