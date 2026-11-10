US lawmakers urge new Epstein investigations in damning report
Summary
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee urged further criminal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein’s associates on Tuesday in Washington, saying prosecutors and financial institutions helped allow his abuse to continue. Its 15-month inquiry recommended additional witness questioning and scrutiny of banks, while criticizing the Justice Department’s handling of survivors’ private information. Republicans said they found no evidence implicating Donald Trump, while Democrats called the investigation incomplete and vowed to continue it after taking control of Congress in January.
Key Facts
- The committee recommended that the Justice Department interview or reinterview key witnesses and pursue allegations against former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and hairstylist Frederic Fekkai, both of whom deny sexual assault allegations referred by the committee in June.
- The report said Epstein’s crimes after 2005 could have been prevented if federal investigators and prosecutors had pursued the original allegations more aggressively.
- A 2007 agreement with Florida prosecutors allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges by pleading guilty to lesser state offenses; he received an 18-month sentence and served 13 months with extensive work-release privileges.
- Lawmakers singled out American Express while accusing financial institutions of overlooking suspicious transactions and warning signs of human trafficking, and urged the Treasury Department to examine banks’ reporting of suspicious activity.
- Robert Garcia said the Justice Department had illegally withheld over 2.5 million pages of documents, while Republicans said their investigation found no evidence implicating Trump.
WASHINGTON — U.S. lawmakers called Tuesday for further criminal investigations into associates of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in a scathing report blaming prosecutors, financial institutions and powerful connections for allowing his abuse to continue for years.
The Epstein saga has dogged President Donald Trump, who was friends with the financier for years but has denied any knowledge of his crimes. Accusations that Trump covered up much of the investigation triggered the first major rift with the president's support base after he returned to the White House.
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee urged the Justice Department to interview or reinterview key witnesses and pursue allegations against two prominent men who associated with the disgraced financier.
Former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai both deny allegations of sexual assault -- referred to federal prosecutors by the committee in June -- from Epstein's longtime assistant Sarah Kellen.
The report also called for further questioning of another longtime Epstein assistant, Lesley Groff, over her possible knowledge of his crimes.
Groff maintained she had never suspected Epstein of sexually abusing women and girls -- testimony the Republican investigators described as not credible.
The recommendations emerged from a 15-month congressional investigation involving testimony from prominent figures in Epstein's financial and social circle and an extensive examination of government and banking records.
"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," committee chairman James Comer said.
The report concluded that Epstein's crimes after 2005 could have been prevented had federal investigators and prosecutors pursued the original allegations against him more aggressively.
Instead, prosecutors in Florida reached a controversial agreement in 2007 allowing him to escape federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state offenses.
Epstein received an 18-month jail sentence but served only 13 months, enjoying extensive work-release privileges during which he continued abusing women, according to the report.
The investigation also accused financial institutions of overlooking suspicious transactions and warning signs of human trafficking, singling out American Express.
Lawmakers urged the Treasury Department to examine whether banks were properly reporting suspicious activity linked to trafficking and money laundering.
The report also criticized the Justice Department for exposing survivors' private information during releases of Epstein files.
The Republican investigators said they had uncovered no evidence implicating Trump in Epstein's crimes and accused Democrats of politicizing the inquiry.
But the committee's top Democrat, Robert Garcia, dismissed the findings as the product of an incomplete investigation that included no public hearings, accusing the Justice Department of illegally withholding "over 2.5 million pages of documents."
Democrats, who seized control of Congress in last week's midterm elections, have vowed to continue investigating Epstein's network when they assume their new powers in January.
Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
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