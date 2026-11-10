UN chief candidate stresses mediation over S. Korea's concerns over peninsula tensions

WASHINGTON — A candidate for the next United Nations secretary-general has emphasized the importance of mediation in addressing international conflicts while responding to South Korea's concerns over tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"Of course, mediation is the most important role of a Secretary General," Feridun Sinirlioglu, a Turkish diplomat currently serving as secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said during a dialogue with U.N. member states in New York on Friday.

During the session, South Korea's representative asked how Sinirlioglu would keep longstanding security issues, including those involving the Korean Peninsula, on the U.N. agenda and help prevent tensions from escalating.

Sinirlioglu stressed the need to bring conflicting parties together and help bridge their differences, highlighting the importance of the secretary-general's role as a mediator.

He said the secretary-general should be prepared to mediate even between parties at war, acting as a trusted and impartial intermediary through quiet diplomacy to help them reach compromises.

Sinirlioglu also highlighted his diplomatic experience and his current role at the OSCE, expressing confidence that he could help the U.N. address complex geopolitical challenges.