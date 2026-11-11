Iowa governor-elect's past as Prada model draws attention

Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand, who made history by becoming the first Democrat elected to lead the Republican-leaning state in 20 years, is now making headlines for an entirely different reason: The 44-year-old politician once walked the runway for luxury fashion house Prada and appeared in Italian Vogue.

Photos from Sand's modeling career in the early 2000s have resurfaced online following his victory in the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election, drawing widespread attention to his unexpected journey from high fashion to politics.

Rather than shy away from the attention, Sand embraced it with a playful response on social media.

"I'm disappointed to learn images of me modeling for Prada are circulating. Because this shot from Italian Vogue is much better," he wrote, sharing a photograph from his earlier modeling days.

The post added a humorous twist to the growing online fascination with his past, as photos of the governor-elect on European runways continued to circulate.

According to American fashion magazine Vogue, Sand, born in 1982, worked as a model to help pay for college while studying political science at Brown University.

He traveled between Milan and Paris, appearing in runway shows for major fashion labels including Prada, Japanese brand Number (N)ine and Giuliano Fujiwara.

Among his notable appearances was Prada's Spring 2003 menswear collection, presented in Milan in 2002.

His fashion career extended beyond the runway. In 2002, he appeared in the fashion publication Another Magazine, followed by a 2004 editorial for Italian Vogue photographed by renowned fashion photographer Steven Meisel.

The Italian Vogue spread, titled "Be My Baby," featured Sand alongside Brazilian model Caroline Trentini and other young models in a fashion story inspired by 1950s youth culture.

The editorial featured retro hairstyles, leather jackets and vintage-inspired styling, offering a striking contrast to Sand's present-day image as a politician.

Sand eventually left the fashion industry to pursue a legal career. After earning his law degree, he became a prosecutor in Iowa, handling public corruption cases before entering electoral politics.

He was elected Iowa's state auditor in 2018 and served two terms before winning the governor's race this month.

While Sand's political victory marked a significant shift in the state's leadership, his resurfaced modeling photographs have given him an unexpected moment in the fashion spotlight.

The governor-elect has also turned the online attention into a fundraising opportunity, with his campaign offering merchandise featuring the slogan "My Model Governor."

From modeling for some of the world's best-known fashion houses to prosecuting corruption and winning statewide office, Sand's unconventional career path has become a talking point well beyond Iowa politics.

And judging by his lighthearted response, the former Prada model appears happy to let his old fashion photographs enjoy another moment in the spotlight.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.