Trump says Huang had 'no idea' lover was alleged Chinese spy
Summary
U.S. President Donald Trump said at the White House on Monday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told him he had no idea a woman he had an affair with was an alleged Chinese spy. Trump said he believed Huang and described him as suffering because of the impact on his family. Huang had acknowledged the affair and apologized to his family and Nvidia employees in a message on Sunday. Trump said he had not known about the allegations when Huang accompanied him to China in May, but did not specify when he learned of them.
Key Facts
- Trump said he spoke with Huang earlier on Monday to ask how he was feeling.
- The woman was identified as Alice Huang, a Chinese executive alleged to have funneled information to Beijing.
- Huang has attended numerous White House events, including a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September.
- Trump said the FBI was looking into something else and that he expected Huang to be in good shape.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump took a sympathetic tone towards Jensen Huang on Monday, saying the Nvidia CEO was "suffering greatly" and didn't know a woman he had an affair with was an alleged Chinese spy.
Trump also danced around the question of when he personally was aware of intelligence linking the chip boss to Alice Huang, a Chinese executive who had allegedly been funneling information to Beijing.
The U.S. leader said he had spoken to Huang earlier on Monday "to see if he's feeling alright," calling the Taiwanese-born tech boss an "amazing guy."
"I asked him that question, 'did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He added: "I hope there is no problem. I believe he is suffering greatly... more so because of his family, his wife, who he loves, and his family. But he's definitely suffering."
Jensen Huang sent a message to Nvidia employees on Sunday in which he acknowledged having an affair and apologized to both his family and company staff.
Trump said he was not aware about the allegations when Huang accompanied him to China in May. Huang is a key figure in the AI revolution and close to the U.S. president.
"No, I didn't hear about it then. But a lot of people have heard about it," Trump said.
Huang has also attended numerous White House events, including a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September.
But Trump would not specify when he was told.
"Not too long ago. We'll look into it, I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think he'll be in good shape," Trump said.
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