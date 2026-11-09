WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump renewed baseless allegations of election fraud Monday after Democrats swept both chambers of the U.S. Congress, reversing course just days after saying he would accept the midterm results.

"Does anybody really believe that this 'Election' was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???" Trump wrote on Truth Social, alleging without evidence that large early voting "dumps" had made Republican victories impossible.

"It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!" he added.

The accusations marked a sharp reversal from Trump's initial acceptance of the outcome. "I am absolutely willing to accept those results," he told The New York Times on election night.

The president has repeatedly made unfounded claims of election fraud, most notably following his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

"Donald Trump's pathetic return to election denialism was inevitable," said Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate.

"He can whine all he wants, but nothing will stop this inescapable truth: For the last two years of his presidency, Trump will face the largest Democratic congressional majorities in decades, all because he has been an unprecedented failure."