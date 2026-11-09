IAEA chief welcomes S. Korea's nonproliferation commitment amid nuclear submarine plans

WASHINGTON — International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has welcomed South Korea's commitment to upholding its nuclear nonproliferation obligations as the country pursues plans for nuclear-powered submarines.

Grossi made the remarks in a post on X following discussions with Jeong Yeon-doo, South Korean vice foreign minister for strategy and intelligence, on regional and global nuclear nonproliferation issues.

"I welcome the Republic of Korea's strong commitment to working closely with IAEA and upholding its non-proliferation obligations, including in the context of its plans for naval nuclear propulsion," Grossi wrote.

He described the meeting with Jeong as an "important exchange" on nuclear nonproliferation issues in the region and around the world.

Grossi also congratulated South Korea on successfully hosting the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power last month and expressed appreciation for Seoul's continued support for the IAEA and its mission.

Seoul unveiled the Jang Bogo N project in May, aiming to domestically develop and build nuclear-propelled, conventionally armed attack submarines, with the first vessel to be launched in the mid-2030s and fielded after the late 2030s under an agreement with the United States.

South Korea plans to directly procure small modular reactors for the vessel's propulsion system. Seoul has secured U.S. consent to build the submarines powered by high-assay, low-enriched uranium enriched to below 20 percent.