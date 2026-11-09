Chances of Trump-Kim summit 'go up' after US midterms: expert

WASHINGTON — The chances of another summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could increase following last week's midterm elections, as Pyongyang may view Trump as a weaker and easier negotiating target following a major Republican defeat, a U.S. expert assessed Monday.

"I do think that chances go up of a meeting after the midterm elections," said Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), during a press briefing held to preview potential agendas and meetings during Trump's upcoming trip to Asia.

The trip will take Trump to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

He suggested that Pyongyang may have been waiting until after the midterm elections before considering another meeting with Trump, anticipating that he would be in a weaker political position.

"They see Trump as weaker and therefore perhaps more vulnerable and easier target," Cha said.

He also pointed to Trump's desire to build his diplomatic legacy as another factor that could increase the prospects of renewed engagement with North Korea.

"I think the president will be focused on many things, but one of them will be building his legacy," he said.

Cha added that North Korea may also want to maintain contact with Trump to avoid unpredictable actions by Washington, citing the president's approach toward Iran and Venezuela.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in engaging with Kim again, citing their "good" personal relationship, fueling speculation about a possible meeting during the president's planned visit to China this month.

The two leaders had three in-person meetings during Trump's first term: the first in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019 and the third at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.