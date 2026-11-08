Trump says 'only kidding' about naming UFC CEO as White House press secretary
Summary
President Donald Trump said Sunday in West Palm Beach that he was joking when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become White House press secretary. Trump said White “loves the idea,” but the suggestion was “just a little fun,” and he said photographs of UFC fighters as potential assistants were part of the joke. Trump said White would visit the White House on Monday for other reasons. White has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilize support for his 2024 presidential campaign.
Key Facts
- Trump’s Saturday social media post described White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior” and suggested he bring UFC champions as assistants to “defend us against the Lunatic Left.”
- White has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades.
- White has appeared alongside Trump at several political events.
- UFC fights were held on the White House lawn this year.
WEST PALM BEACH — President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "only kidding" when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary, after a social media post a day earlier stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress.
Trump said White, a prominent supporter, "loves the idea" of taking the job but insisted he had not been serious about the prospect, describing the suggestion as "just a little fun."
"I will tell you, I was only kidding," Trump told reporters, explaining that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.
In Saturday's post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and suggested he bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants, saying they were needed to "defend us against the Lunatic Left."
Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday, but added that the meeting was planned for other reasons.
White, who has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades, has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilize support for his 2024 presidential campaign.
He has also appeared alongside Trump at several political events and helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year.
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