Rubio says progress made on 'security infrastructure' after Ukraine war
Summary
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that progress had been made on possible postwar security arrangements for Ukraine and Europe ahead of talks in Paris and Abu Dhabi. He said the arrangements were not finalized and that the Abu Dhabi discussions could bring further progress. U.S.-mediated Russia-Ukraine negotiations were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner expected to represent Washington.
Key Facts
- Rubio was traveling to Paris for talks with G7 foreign ministers.
- The Abu Dhabi negotiations were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Rubio said security guarantees had repeatedly arisen in discussions about ending the conflict.
- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he expected a “very big” deal with Moscow involving Ukraine and Europe.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that some progress has been made on what the "security infrastructure" of Ukraine and Europe could look like after the war with Russia, adding that talks this week could lead to further advances.
Rubio's comments, ahead of his travel to Paris for talks with G7 foreign ministers, come as Russia-Ukraine negotiations under U.S. mediation have been set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
The need for security guarantees is an issue that has come up repeatedly in talks about ending the conflict, Rubio told reporters, referring to the war that broke out after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
A key issue is, he said, "What is the postwar security infrastructure of Ukraine and more broadly of the European continent going to look like?"
"I think that's what the president's alluding to — is that there's been some advances made in what that architecture could look like post-conflict," he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted a "very big" deal with Moscow involving not only Ukraine but "all of Europe," in remarks likely to fuel fresh fears of a pivot towards the Kremlin.
Rubio said on Sunday that "nothing's been finalized yet, and maybe some progress can be made in Abu Dhabi."
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, are expected to represent the United States in Abu Dhabi.
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