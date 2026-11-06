US urged Beijing to implement commitments of Busan trade deal, Treasury says
Summary
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer urged Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to implement the Busan trade agreement commitments during talks on U.S.-China economic relations. The Treasury said the United States would closely assess China’s implementation and that progress depended on concrete results. China said it was open to buying more U.S. farm goods if both sides implement their reciprocal tariff-cut agreement. The proposed package includes $60 billion in reciprocal tariff cuts, but has not been finalized.
Key Facts
- The proposed package includes roughly $17 billion worth of U.S. farm goods that China imported in 2024.
- The White House said in May that China had agreed to buy $17 billion of U.S. agricultural goods annually from 2026, with this year’s target adjusted on a prorated basis.
- The proposed farm-goods purchases would be in addition to China’s commitment made in October last year to buy U.S. soybeans.
- China’s commerce ministry said Thursday that it was open to buying more U.S. farm goods only if both sides implement their reciprocal tariff-cut agreement.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer discussed U.S.-China economic relations with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and urged Beijing to immediately implement commitments under the Busan trade agreement, the Treasury Department said on Friday.
“I emphasized the importance of China fully and immediately honoring its commitments, raised concerns about recent Chinese actions and underscored that progress depends on concrete results," Bessent said in a social media post.
The United States would "closely assess China’s implementation of the arrangement," the Treasury said in a statement.
Beijing has signaled tariff concessions remain central to its aims, with its commerce ministry saying on Thursday China was open to buying more U.S. farm goods, but only if the two sides implement their reciprocal tariff-cut agreement.
Following a September summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Washington, the two sides proposed a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of U.S. farm goods that China imported in 2024, though the plan has yet to be finalised.
The White House said in May that Beijing had agreed to buy $17 billion of U.S. agricultural goods annually from 2026, with this year's target adjusted on a prorated basis. Those purchases were in addition to a commitment made in October last year to buy U.S. soybeans.
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