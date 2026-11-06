Meghan Markle's father arrested in US over child sex abuse images: media
Summary
Thomas Markle was arrested by FBI agents at his retirement home in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday over alleged possession of images of child sexual abuse, British and US media reported. The Daily Mail reported that he was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, citing an unidentified source. The arrest followed reports that images had allegedly been found at his former home in the Philippines and a storage unit in Mexico. Meghan Markle said last month she was deeply distressed by the allegations and had blocked contact between her father and her children over previous allegations.
Key Facts
- Markle is 82 and had reportedly returned to the United States earlier this year after living in Cebu, Philippines.
- The Daily Mail and New York Post reported that FBI agents took Markle into custody at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland.
- The FBI did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
- The Sun first reported last month that Thomas Markle Jr discovered the images while going through boxes at his father’s former home in the Philippines.
- Prince Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020. The article says they returned to live in the United Kingdom with their two children in August.
MIAMI — Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was arrested in Florida on Friday over alleged possession of images of child sexual abuse, British and US media reported.
Markle, 82, was taken into custody by FBI agents at the retirement home where he lives in the town of Lakeland, the Daily Mail and New York Post said.
The Daily Mail, quoting an unidentified source, said Markle was arrested on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.
The FBI did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
The arrest comes after pictures of child sex abuse were allegedly found at Markle's former home in the Philippines and at a storage unit he rented in Mexico.
Meghan Markle said last month that she was "deeply distressed" by accusations that her father possessed images of child sexual abuse.
She said she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.
Harry, the second son of King Charles III and estranged brother of heir to the throne Prince William, married Meghan, an American former actress, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.
The couple left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 but made an unexpected return with their two children to live in the United Kingdom in August.
The British tabloid The Sun first reported last month that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, had discovered the child sex abuse images while going through boxes found in his father's former home in the Philippines.
Markle had been living in Cebu in the Philippines until reportedly returning to the United States earlier this year.
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