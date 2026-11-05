Melania Trump calls for lasting peace after brokering local Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

WASHINGTON — U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Thursday called for continued cooperation between Russia and Ukraine toward lasting peace after helping broker a local ceasefire in southern Ukraine last month.

Speaking at the White House with representatives from both countries in attendance, the first lady highlighted the humanitarian achievements of the recent ceasefire in Oleshky in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. The ceasefire, which began Oct. 27, lasted six days, according to foreign media reports.

"Every significant transformation begins with a small spark," she said. "Ignite hope, foster cooperation and brighten a path toward lasting peace."

The first lady said she began working with Russian and Ukrainian officials through her representative, Marc Beckman, in September after learning of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky.

She said both countries signed written agreements recognizing her as the exclusive intermediary, leading to a ceasefire agreement on Oct. 23.

"We have chosen humanity over war," she said, expressing hope that the local ceasefire would help pave the way for broader peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who attended the event, said Putin had personally issued instructions to ensure the ceasefire's implementation.

David Arakhamia, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker who also attended, praised the initiative and called for continued humanitarian efforts.

"The ceasefire in Oleshky would not be possible without President Putin and President Zelenskyy," the first lady said, adding she had written personal letters to both leaders and asked their representatives to deliver them.