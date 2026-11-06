Leader of Kenyan doomsday cult sentenced to 200 years in prison
Summary
Pastor Paul Mackenzie was sentenced on Friday in Mombasa, Kenya, to 200 years in prison for murdering 190 children and one adult. The High Court found that he ordered followers to fast to death to meet Jesus, and Justice Diana Kavedza said he bore primary criminal culpability for moving them to a remote location and directing the fast. The case involved 29 defendants, all of whom were found guilty on Oct. 19. More than 400 bodies were exhumed in 2023 from shallow graves at Chakama Ranch in coastal Kilifi County.
Key Facts
- Mackenzie led the Good News International Church.
- Twenty-eight of Mackenzie’s followers were charged alongside him, including guards who enforced fasting directives and gravediggers who helped conceal mass graves.
- All 29 defendants denied the charges except one, who confessed and pleaded for leniency.
- The 800-acre Chakama Ranch is in coastal Kilifi County, where followers lived in mud huts away from local communities and authorities.
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The leader of a Kenyan doomsday cult linked to the deaths of more than 400 people was sentenced on Friday to 200 years in prison for the murders of 191 people.
The High Court in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa issued the sentence for Pastor Paul Mackenzie. He was convicted of murdering 190 children and one adult after he ordered his followers to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus.
Justice Diana Kavedza said that Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, bore the “primary criminal culpability” for relocating his followers to a remote location and ordering them to fast to death.
Mackenzie was charged with the murders alongside 28 of his followers, including guards who enforced his fasting directives and gravediggers who helped conceal the mass graves. All denied the charges, except for one person who confessed and pleaded for leniency.
On Oct. 19, the court found all 29 of the accused guilty of the murder of 191 people.
In 2023, more than 400 bodies were exhumed from shallow graves on the 800-acre (320-hectare) Chakama Ranch in coastal Kilifi County, where Mackenzie’s followers lived in mud huts, away from the scrutiny of local communities and authorities.
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