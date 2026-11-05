Koreans in US welcome Democratic wins, but doubts linger over what comes next

SEATTLE — The Democrats' sweeping victories in Tuesday's (local time) U.S. midterm elections brought relief to many Koreans frustrated with President Donald Trump, but that relief did not necessarily translate into support for the Democratic Party.

"Democrats didn't win. Republicans lost."

That was how Bo Young Lee, a Korean American business executive, summed up the election results.

"Ultimately, the results on Tuesday were a byproduct of citizens' frustration with the Trump administration, rising costs, and the attacks on democracy," Lee, an international speaker specializing in artificial intelligence ethics and corporate diversity, told The Korea Times.

Another Korean American voter, a 47-year-old Texas resident who has traditionally supported Republicans, said she crossed party lines for the first time in Tuesday's election.

"I voted Democratic simply because I wanted anyone but the Republicans," she said on condition of anonymity. "It was the first time in my life I'd ever voted for a Democrat."

Her decision came as Texas, long considered a Republican stronghold, delivered some of the election's biggest surprises. Democrats won the governorship and a U.S. Senate seat in the state for the first time in decades, marking a dramatic shift in a state that had consistently rejected Democratic candidates in statewide races.

The Democratic victories dealt a major setback to Trump, giving the party control of both chambers of Congress and setting the stage for a divided government during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Across Korean-language online communities, the results prompted everything from celebrations to expressions of disbelief and cautious optimism.

"I've lived in the U.S. for 20 years, and this is the first time I've paid so much attention to a midterm election," one commenter wrote.

"I thought America had no hope after Trump became president for a second time. Now I feel a little reassured. At least there will be some checks on Trump's unchecked power."

Another commenter said the results brought tears, describing the comfort of realizing that many others shared the same frustrations.

Yet the conversations also showed that opposition to Trump did not necessarily translate into support for Democrats.

One California resident said they had traditionally voted Republican because of disagreements with Democratic policies but voted Democratic this time out of frustration with Trump.

Others remained skeptical of both parties.

"I absolutely despise Trump, but I don't support Democrats either because I disagree with many of their policies," one person wrote.

Much of the debate centered on everyday concerns rather than party loyalty.

Some blamed Trump's tariffs and economic policies for worsening the cost of living. Others worried that Democratic policies would increase government spending and place greater burdens on middle-class families.

Education also emerged as a contentious issue, particularly among parents discussing LGBTQ-related topics in schools. Some expressed concerns about what their children were being taught, while others pushed back against what they considered exaggerated fears.

The contrasting views highlighted differing political views among Korean Americans, with some putting aside long-standing party loyalties to oppose Trump while others remained skeptical of Democratic policies.

Lee said the results reflected broader dissatisfaction with the Trump administration, but warned that Democrats should not take their victories for granted.

"The newly elected Democrats can't forget the frustration that swept them into office. If people don't see meaningful change within a short period, we may see different results in 2028," she said.