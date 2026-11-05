Korean American Rep. Dave Min wins reelection to US House
Summary
Rep. Dave Min won reelection to the U.S. House in California’s 47th congressional district, securing a second term as vote counting continued after Tuesday’s midterm elections. The AP called the race for Min over Republican Jenny Rae Le Roux. With 62 percent of votes counted, Min had 56.9 percent, a 13.8-point lead. He was the third Korean American candidate to win a congressional race in the midterms.
Key Facts
- Min was born in Rhode Island in 1976 to Korean immigrant parents.
- He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School, worked as an enforcement attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and later taught law at the University of California, Irvine.
- After finishing third in the 2018 Democratic primary for Congress, Min won a seat in the California State Senate in 2020.
- In 2024, Min narrowly defeated Republican Scott Baugh in California’s 47th district to win his first U.S. House term.
- Rep. Marilyn Strickland won a fourth term, and Democratic Rep.-elect Dan Koh became the seventh Korean American elected to the U.S. Congress.
WASHINGTON — Korean American Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) of the U.S. Democratic Party won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, securing a second term in Congress, according to a race projection.
The AP has called the race for Min over Republican Jenny Rae Le Roux in California's 47th congressional district as vote counting continued following Tuesday's midterm elections. With 62 percent of the vote counted, Min had secured 56.9 percent, leading Le Roux by 13.8 percentage points.
Min, 50, was born in Rhode Island in 1976 to Korean immigrant parents. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School before working as an enforcement attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
He later taught law at the University of California, Irvine, before entering politics.
Min first ran for Congress in 2018 but finished third in the Democratic primary. He later won a seat in the California State Senate in 2020 and worked on legislation involving gun control and environmental protection.
He made a successful second bid for the U.S. House in 2024, narrowly defeating Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th district.
Min became the third Korean American candidate win a congressional race in Tuesday's midterms, following Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) and Democratic Rep.-elect Dan Koh of Massachusetts.
Strickland secured a fourth term, while Koh became the seventh Korean American elected to the U.S. Congress.
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