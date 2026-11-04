White House insists Trump is 'still your president' after midterm rout
Summary
The White House said Wednesday in Washington that Donald Trump is still president, a day after Republicans suffered sweeping losses in the midterm elections. Democrats won control of both the House and Senate, giving them power to pass legislation, investigate Trump’s administration and block his appointments. The results reflected frustration over the cost of living, tariffs and the war with Iran. Trump has threatened to veto legislation, raising questions about how much Democrats can accomplish.
Key Facts
- The White House posted the message on X alongside an image of Trump at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
- The post used the abbreviation PSA for public service announcement and ended with a phrase Trump frequently uses in social media messages.
- The article says the war with Iran sent prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is "still your president," the White House said Wednesday, a day after his Republican Party suffered sweeping losses in midterm elections seen as a referendum on his second term.
The White House delivered the message in a post on X featuring a picture of a glaring Trump looming over the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
"PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT," text superimposed on the image said, using the abbreviation for public service announcement.
"Thank you for your attention to this matter," the post added, using a phrase Trump frequently employs in his social media messages.
Opposition Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Trump and the Republican Party.
The Democratic capture of Congress signals an end to Trump's stranglehold on US politics and gives Democrats the power to pass legislation, launch investigations into Trump's administration and thwart his appointments.
The results reflected deep frustration over the cost of living, tariffs and Trump's war with Iran, which has sent prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.
But Trump has threatened to use his veto power, raising questions about how much Democrats can achieve even with control of both the House and Senate.
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